New Suit - Contract

BASF filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Hampshire District Court. The court action, filed by Donahue Tucker & Ciandella, targets Razor's Custom Autobody and Ray G. Johnson. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00264, BASF Corporation v. Razors Customs Autobody LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 08, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Plaintiffs

Donahue Tucker & Ciandella PLLC

defendants

Ray Gardner Johnson, III

Razors Customs Autobody LLC

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract