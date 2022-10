New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Precision Hail & Collision and Oscar Cardenas Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit was brought by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00873, BASF Corporation v. Precision Hail & Collision, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2022, 2:26 PM