New Suit - Contract

Chemicals supplier BASF filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against On-Site Bumper Repair on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein, is part of a wave of cases accusing autobody shops of failing to purchase sufficient quantities of paint, priming and other refinish products from BASF under requirements contracts. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00542, BASF Corp. v. On-Site Bumper Repair LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 1:46 PM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Plaintiffs

Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP

defendants

On-Site Bumper Repair, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract