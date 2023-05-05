New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Moreland Holding Company Inc. d/b/a Sugar Hill Auto Collision and its owner Kevin Moreland Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Butler Snow, accuses the defendants of selling its business operations and refusing to purchase any further refinish products from BASF in breach of an executed requirements agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02025, BASF Corporation v. Moreland Holding Company, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 05, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

Kevin Moreland

Moreland Holding Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract