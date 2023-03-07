New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued L.M. Auto Collision Center Inc. Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, brought by Carlton Fields, is part of a wave of cases accusing auto repair shops of failing to purchase sufficient quantities of paint, primer and other refinish products from BASF under their requirements contracts. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20901, BASF Corporation v. L.M. Auto Collision Center, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 07, 2023, 3:46 PM