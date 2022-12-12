New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Insurance Collisions Center and Norman Berkowitz on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by DLA Piper and Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein, accuses the defendants of failing to purchase sufficient quantities under a requirements contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12101, BASF Corp. v. Insurance Collision Center Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

