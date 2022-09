New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Houston Auto Collision and Artur Folyan Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The case was filed by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03319, BASF Corporation v. Houston Auto Collision LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 27, 2022, 6:53 PM