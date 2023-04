New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Doral Collision Center Inc. Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Carlton Fields, accuses the defendant of failing to meet minimum purchase requirements under an agreement. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21494, BASF Corporation v. Doral Collision Center, Inc.

April 20, 2023, 4:03 PM

BASF Corporation

Carlton Fields

Doral Collision Center, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract