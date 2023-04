New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued County Line Buick-Nissan Inc. Friday in Connecticut District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein, accuses the defendant of failing to meet minimum purchase requirements under an agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00540, BASF Corporation v. County Line Buick-Nissan, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Plaintiffs

Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP

defendants

County Line Buick-Nissan, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract