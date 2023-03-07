New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Brian's Automotive and Brian Guzman Diaz on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Carlton Fields, is part of a wave of cases accusing auto repair shops of failing to purchase sufficient quantities of paint, primer and other refinish products from BASF under their requirements contracts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00506, BASF Corp. v. Brian's Automotive LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 07, 2023, 3:01 PM