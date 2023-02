New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Jim's Custom Refinishing Friday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Carlton Fields, seeks an outstanding purchase balance of $534,000. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00206, BASF Corporation v. A-1 J.P.S. Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Jim's Custom Refinishing et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 24, 2023, 6:34 PM