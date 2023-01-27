New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 3501 N. Milwaukee LLC d/b/a Avondale Collision and Sargon Rasho on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Swanson Martin & Bell, accuses the defendants of failing to purchase sufficient quantities under a requirements contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00527, BASF Corporation v. 3501 N. Milwaukee LLC d/b/a Avondale Collision et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 4:45 PM