New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Tommaso Digioia and auto body shop Worcester Foreign Motors on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by DLA Piper, arises from the body shop's alleged failure to meet its minimum purchase requirements of refinishing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-40030, BASF Corporation et al v. Worcester Foreign Motors, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 2:39 PM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Tommaso Digioia

Worcester Foreign Motors, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract