New Suit - Copyright

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Basement Boys Music Inc. and other plaintiffs. The suit targets Arnulfo Contreras Jr. and Savoie LLC for unlicensed public performances of the plaintiffs’ copyrighted musical compositions at Savoie's restaurant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00296, Basement Boys Music, Inc. et al v. Savoie LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 5:51 PM