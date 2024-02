News From Law.com

Attorney Veronica Saltz Turner alleged in a complaint filed Monday that a former client, represented by Blank Rome, pursued a yearslong legal fight against her as retaliation for "switching sides" to accept work with a plaintiffs firm. A Third Circuit judge recently upheld a second dismissal of the ex-client's claims in the underlying suit.

February 21, 2024, 2:37 PM

