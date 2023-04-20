Baseballers Homeowner Lawsuit Over Mold is a Lesson in Insur...

News From Law.com

In a federal appeals court opinion finding errors with how trial judges reached a conclusion favoring the insurer, a former Major League Baseball player was told the additional coverage he bought to cover a mold exclusion still did not cover the claim. Clay Buchholz, a retired pitcher and all-star who played most of his career with the Boston Red Sox, filed suit in 2020, along with his wife, Lindsay Buchholz, a former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase model. The Buchholzes purchased $1.6 million in mold damage insurance coverage for their Austin mansion but within three years had to leave the home because a global mold infestation was causing them and their children serious illness, according to court documents.

April 20, 2023, 3:17 PM

