Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fiduciary Trust Co. International to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by MichieHamlett PLLC on behalf of Ellen Bascom. The case is 2:23-cv-00007, Bascom v. Fiduciary Trust Company International.

Banking & Financial Services

January 09, 2023, 5:12 PM