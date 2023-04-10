New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Silver Golub & Teitell filed a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court against Vision Solar LLC. The suit pursues claims on behalf of homeowners who entered financing agreements to purchase or lease solar electricity equipment from the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02010, Bascetta et al v. Vision Solar, LLC.

Renewable Energy

April 10, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

AR-Rahman Buskey

Brian Fahey

Carlyn Hastreiter

Chris Underwood

Danielle Stevens

Darlene Pagano

Deborah Donahue

Dennis Lupien

Evelyn Perez

Greg Rorris

Janice Schmidt

Joe Schmidt

Jorge Perez

Karen Quantz

Lyndsey Henderson

Matthew Mclelland

Nicola Noralus

Sandra Cuenca

Shawn Froment

Stephanie Lupien

Tom Bascetta

Xiroyma Disla

Silver Golub & Teitell

defendants

Vision Solar, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct