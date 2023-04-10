New Suit - Consumer Class Action
Silver Golub & Teitell filed a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court against Vision Solar LLC. The suit pursues claims on behalf of homeowners who entered financing agreements to purchase or lease solar electricity equipment from the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02010, Bascetta et al v. Vision Solar, LLC.
Renewable Energy
April 10, 2023, 2:01 PM
Plaintiffs
- AR-Rahman Buskey
- Brian Fahey
- Carlyn Hastreiter
- Chris Underwood
- Danielle Stevens
- Darlene Pagano
- Deborah Donahue
- Dennis Lupien
- Evelyn Perez
- Greg Rorris
- Janice Schmidt
- Joe Schmidt
- Jorge Perez
- Karen Quantz
- Lyndsey Henderson
- Matthew Mclelland
- Nicola Noralus
- Sandra Cuenca
- Shawn Froment
- Stephanie Lupien
- Tom Bascetta
- Xiroyma Disla
defendants
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct