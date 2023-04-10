New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Silver Golub & Teitell filed a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court against Vision Solar LLC. The suit pursues claims on behalf of homeowners who entered financing agreements to purchase or lease solar electricity equipment from the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02010, Bascetta et al v. Vision Solar, LLC.

Renewable Energy

April 10, 2023, 2:01 PM

