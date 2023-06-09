New Suit - Civil Rights

Indiana University and police officers Austin Magness and Charlotte Watts were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Spenser G. Benge on behalf of Moses M. Baryoh Jr., who alleges that the defendants wrongfully arrested him using excessive force after a parking lot attendant lodged a complaint about an unpaid parking fee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01002, Baryoh et al v. Watts et al.

Education

June 09, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Indiana University Board Of Trustees

Moses Baryoh

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Spenser G. Benge

defendants

Indiana University - Bloomington

Austin Magnuss

Charlotte Watts

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation