New Suit - Product Liability

Wayfair and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, over an allegedly defective 'zero gravity' rocking chair, was filed by Dashevsky, Horwitz, Kuhn & Novello on behalf of Christine Bartzokas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01967, Bartzokas v. Ningbo Chen Xin Photoelectric Technology Company, ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 24, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Bartzokas

Plaintiffs

Dashevsky, Horwitz, Kuhn & Novello, P.C.

defendants

ABC, Inc.

Wayfair LLC

123 Corp

Ningbo Chen Xin Photoelectric Technology Company, ltd

XYZ Corp

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims