Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, over disputed property damage claims, was filed by attorney Harold Hudson Franklin Jr. on behalf of Michael Bartose, Manuoso Uhi and Taniela Uhi. The case is 2:22-cv-01330, Bartose et al v. Allstate Indemnity Company.