Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Apria Healthcare LLC, a home health care company that offers respiratory, oxygen and infusion therapy, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by BRE Law LLC on behalf of Patricia Barton, who accuses the defendant of failing to timely service and maintain its breathing machine equipment that was clogged and filled with mold, thus aggravating the plaintiff's obstructive lung disease and chronic hypoxia diagnosis. The case is 1:23-cv-03149, Barton v. Apria Healthcare LLC.
Health Care
July 18, 2023, 6:50 AM