Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Apria Healthcare LLC, a home health care company that offers respiratory, oxygen and infusion therapy, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by BRE Law LLC on behalf of Patricia Barton, who accuses the defendant of failing to timely service and maintain its breathing machine equipment that was clogged and filled with mold, thus aggravating the plaintiff's obstructive lung disease and chronic hypoxia diagnosis. The case is 1:23-cv-03149, Barton v. Apria Healthcare LLC.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 6:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Barton

Plaintiffs

Bre Law, LLC

defendants

Apria Healthcare LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects