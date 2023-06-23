Who Got The Work

Claudia M. Vetesi and Adam James Hunt of Morrison & Foerster have entered appearances for Simpson Imports Ltd., a specialty foods producer, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, which pertains to the marketing of the food producer's San Marzano 'SMT' brand canned tomatoes, was filed May 9 in New York Southern District Court by Bursor & Fisher. The suit contends that the packaging is misleading as the contents of the product are not San Marzano tomatoes but are instead Roma tomatoes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-03900, Bartolotti v. Simpson Imports, Ltd.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Louis Bartolotti

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Simpson Imports, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct