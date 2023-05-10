New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Simpson Imports Ltd., a specialty foods producer, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over its San Marzano 'SMT' brand canned tomatoes. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the packaging is misleading as the contents of the product are not San Marzano tomatoes but are instead Roma tomatoes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03900, Bartolotti v. Simpson Imports, Ltd.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 10, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Louis Bartolotti

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Simpson Imports, Ltd.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct