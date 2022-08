New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of Robert Bartol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00213, Bartol v. Amazon.com.dedc.llc.

Internet & Social Media

August 22, 2022, 5:50 PM