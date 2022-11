Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Macaroni Grill to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Brad J. Husen Esq. on behalf of Bonnie Bartley. The case is 5:22-cv-02105, Bartley v. Mac Acquisitions, LLC dba Macaroni Grill.

November 28, 2022, 8:33 PM