Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co. and Zenith American Solutions to Delaware District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Bifferato Gentilotti LLC and Doroshow Pasquale Krawitz & Bhaya on behalf of Alicia Bartlett. The case is 1:23-cv-00660, Bartlett v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 17, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Bartlett

Plaintiffs

Bifferato Gentilotti LLC

Doroshow Pasquale Krawitz & Bhaya

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute