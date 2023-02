Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against RV dealer Travelcamp LLC to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hamilton Stephens Steele + Martin on behalf of Judith Bartlett and Scott Bartlett, accuses the defendant of negligently installing slide toppers on the plaintiffs' 2021 Keystone Raptor 429. The case is 5:23-cv-00024, Bartlett et al v. Travelcamp, LLC.

Automotive

February 18, 2023, 11:22 AM