Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against LPL Financial, a major broker-dealer, and Lincoln National to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan M. Feigenbaum on behalf of Joshua I. Bartlett. The case is 1:22-cv-11293, Bartlett et al v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 4:17 PM