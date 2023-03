New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Friday in North Dakota District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by Bremseth Law Firm on behalf of a carman, who contends he sustained serious injuries due to negligence on the part of the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00068, Barth v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Barth

Plaintiffs

Bremseth Law Firm

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act