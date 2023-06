New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Insurance was slapped with a insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court. The court action was brought by Zebrowski Law on behalf of a quadriplegic plaintiff who claims that he was underpaid for certain medical care coverage and has received no response after numerous attempts to contact the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00267, Barten v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Barten

Zebrowski Law - Scottsdale, Az

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims