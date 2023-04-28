Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Royal Law Firm on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against staffing company AMN Healthcare, Kinderhook Industries and David Fetterolf to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by the Wagner Law Group on behalf of Gerard Barsoum, alleges that Barsoum's equity interest in his former employer Stratus Video was unlawfully diluted after the company was sold by Kinderhook to AMN. The case is 1:23-cv-10928, Barsoum v. Kinderhook Industries LLC et al.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Gerard Barsoum

Plaintiffs

The Wagner Law Group, P.C.

Wagner Law Group

defendants

AMN Healthcare Service, Inc.

David Fetterolf

Kinderhook Industries, LLC

defendant counsels

Skoler Abbott P.C.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination