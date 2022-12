New Suit - ERISA

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, which seeks reimbursement for a surgical procedure, was brought by Halkovich Law on behalf of Charles Barski. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07043, barski v. Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Business Services

December 06, 2022, 12:50 PM