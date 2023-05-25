Elevance Health, American Specialty Health Fitness and other defendants on Thursday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cullen Law Firm on behalf of members of Elevance's 'Active & Fit Direct' program who claim they should not have been charged for gym memberships amid COVID-19 closures. The defendants are represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case is 2:23-cv-04087, Barry S. Steinhardt v. Blue Cross of California et al.
Health Care
May 25, 2023, 8:37 PM