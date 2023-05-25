Removed To Federal Court

Elevance Health, American Specialty Health Fitness and other defendants on Thursday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cullen Law Firm on behalf of members of Elevance's 'Active & Fit Direct' program who claim they should not have been charged for gym memberships amid COVID-19 closures. The defendants are represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case is 2:23-cv-04087, Barry S. Steinhardt v. Blue Cross of California et al.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Barry S. Steinhardt

defendants

Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company

Blue Cross of California

American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc.

American Specialty Health Incorporated

Does

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct