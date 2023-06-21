Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Instagram, the photo and video sharing social network, and Meta Platforms to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by attorney Stacey Marc Barrus, who claims that his Facebook account had been taken over by hackers despite his account being enabled with a two-factor authentication. The case is 5:23-cv-00776, Barrus v. Meta Platforms, Inc. a/k/a Facebook, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 21, 2023, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Stacey Marc Barrus

defendants

Instagram, LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc. a/k/a Facebook, Inc.

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct