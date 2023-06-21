Lawyers at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Instagram, the photo and video sharing social network, and Meta Platforms to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by attorney Stacey Marc Barrus, who claims that his Facebook account had been taken over by hackers despite his account being enabled with a two-factor authentication. The case is 5:23-cv-00776, Barrus v. Meta Platforms, Inc. a/k/a Facebook, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
June 21, 2023, 8:03 AM