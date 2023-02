New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the technology company continues to record and track user activity even after consumers change their device settings to prevent sharing of data. The suit is backed by Lynch Carpenter and Freed Kanner London & Millen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00618, Barrott v. Apple Inc.