Amazon.com was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case was brought by Kelley Uustal PLC on behalf of Carlos Barrocas and Isabel Barrocas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62297, Barrocas et al v. Amazon.com Inc.

December 08, 2022, 1:51 PM