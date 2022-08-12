Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Travelers Indemnity Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a break-in, was filed by attorney Michael J. Gautier Jr. on behalf of IT services company Barrister Global Services Network Inc. The case is 2:22-cv-02648, Barrister Global Services Network, Inc. v. The Travelers Indemnity Company.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 4:26 PM