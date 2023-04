New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court against Culturalink Inc., a culturally competent health care-focused care provider. The suit was brought on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly paid employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01591, Barrios v. Culturalink, LLC et al.

Business Services

April 14, 2023, 4:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian Barrios

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Culturalink, Inc.

Culturalink, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations