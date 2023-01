Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Nevada District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Richard Harris Law Firm on behalf of Brittany Barrios and Karley Sparks. The case is 2:23-cv-00013, Barrios et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.