Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baird Holm on Tuesday removed a premises liability lawsuit against Walmart to Nebraska District Court. The complaint was filed by Hauptman O'Brien Wolf & Lathrop on behalf of Maureen Barrett, who alleges that she sustained injuries when she was struck by an errant shopping cart on the defendant’s premises. The case is 8:23-cv-00248, Barrett v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Maureen Barrett

Plaintiffs

Hauptman, O'Brien Law Firm - Omaha

Hauptman O'Brien Wolf & Lathrop Pc LLP

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims