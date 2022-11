Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Winebrake & Santillo and Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of distribution center employees who were allegedly not paid overtime wages. The case is 2:22-cv-04708, Barrett v. TJX Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 7:18 PM