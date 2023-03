Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on Friday removed a lawsuit against Thoroughbred Transportation Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid wages, was filed by attorney Raleigh Campbell Jr. on behalf of a former operations manager. The case is 4:23-cv-00032, Barrett v. Thoroughbred Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 03, 2023, 3:34 PM