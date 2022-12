Who Got The Work

Burton D. Garland Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Team Industrial Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment in employment. The suit was filed Oct. 21 in Illinois Southern District Court by Pratt & Tobin on behalf of Stacy Barrett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gilbert C. Sison, is 3:22-cv-02449, Barrett v. Team Industrial Services Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 06, 2022, 10:28 AM