Who Got The Work

Heather M. Gwinn Pabon of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Receivables Performance Management LLC in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Aug. 29 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of Alicia N. Barrett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer, is 3:22-cv-00294, Barrett v. Receivables Performance Management LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 10:06 AM