Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Rene F. Jones, Darren King and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-02747, Barrett v. King et al.

Georgia

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Wayne Barrett

defendants

Darren King

Marty Stone

Rene F. Jones

Vinay Singh

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action