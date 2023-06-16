Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Grand Strand Medical Center, HCA Healthcare Inc. and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Hunt Law on behalf of a former administrative assistant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint over alleged age-, national origin- and race-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-02658, Barrett v. Grand Strand Medical Center/HCA Healthcare, Inc./Parallon et al.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Shawn Barrett

Plaintiffs

Hunt Law

defendants

Grand Strand Medical Center/HCA Healthcare, Inc./Parallon

Michele Walker

Sherri Mountain

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

Chace Campbell PA

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination