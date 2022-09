New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of Barrett Business Services. The suit takes aim at former Barett employees Santiago Alejo and Charles Colmenero for allegedly soliciting Barret customers via misappropriated confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03122, Barrett Business Services Inc v. Colmenero et al.

Business Services

September 15, 2022, 8:51 PM