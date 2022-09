Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Setliff Law PC on Friday removed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern and Titan Transportation Services to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged property damage or interference, was filed by Hill & Rainey Attorneys on behalf of Jacqueline Barreto and Thomas Barreto. The case is 3:22-cv-00650, Barreto et al v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 30, 2022, 6:03 PM