New Suit - Fraud Class Action

FedEx and other defendants were hit with a class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Stark & Stark and Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman, accuses the defendants of replacing odometers on thousands of used diesel fleet delivery vehicles and selling the vehicles at a premium price without disclosing that the mileage listed on the odometers is inaccurate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03224, Barrera Almonte et al v. Fedex Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 13, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriel Barrera Almonte

James Jackman

Mayra Magadan Munoz

Miki Nolin

Richard Alliet

defendants

Fedex Corporation

ABC Corporations 1-20

Automotive Rentals, Inc,

Holman Automotive Group, Inc.

Holman Fleet Leasing, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct